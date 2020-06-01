Robert L. Painter

1943 – 2020

Cameron, MO- Robert Leroy Painter, 76, passed away May 27, 2020 at a health care facility in Cameron. He was born November 9, 1943to Charles L. and Lorraine (Hatch) Painter Jr., in Joplin, MO.

Robert was a 1966 graduate of the University of Missouri where he was a member of the men’s basketball team. He was employed with Kansas City, Missouri as a city inspector until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Stephen Painter.

Robert is survived by his son, Bradley A. Painter, Georgetown, TX.; brother, James E. Painter, Cameron, MO.; sister, Marilyn York, Derby, KS.; step sister, Linda Spolar, Knoxville, IA.; granddaughters, Holly Painter, Austin, TX. And Cassondra Painter, Copperas Cove, TX.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday June 1, 2020, at the Christian Chapel Cemetery, Cameron, MO. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.