Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert Lyle Hays Sr. November 12, 1965 - January 13, 2019

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Robert Lyle Hays Sr. 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday January 13, 2019 in a Saint Joseph hospital. He was born November 12, 1965 in Atchison, KS. He attended Central High School, and worked as a Mechanic. Robert was preceded in death by; father, Lyle Francis Hays. Survivors include: mother Carol Lee Hayes, sons, Lyle "Bobby" Hays Jr., Scott Hays, Brandon Hays, daughters, Jessi Hays, Roselee Hays, and Suzanne Hays, step daughters, Crystal Sipes, and Vickie Smith, 19 grandchildren, brothers, Kyle, Joseph, and Billy Hays, and a sister, Robin Hays. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
We have another disturbance pushing through this morning giving us some very light snow and some freezing drizzle. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute, so give yourself plenty of extra travel time & slow down.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events