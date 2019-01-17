Robert Lyle Hays Sr. November 12, 1965 - January 13, 2019

Robert Lyle Hays Sr. 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday January 13, 2019 in a Saint Joseph hospital. He was born November 12, 1965 in Atchison, KS. He attended Central High School, and worked as a Mechanic. Robert was preceded in death by; father, Lyle Francis Hays. Survivors include: mother Carol Lee Hayes, sons, Lyle "Bobby" Hays Jr., Scott Hays, Brandon Hays, daughters, Jessi Hays, Roselee Hays, and Suzanne Hays, step daughters, Crystal Sipes, and Vickie Smith, 19 grandchildren, brothers, Kyle, Joseph, and Billy Hays, and a sister, Robin Hays. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
