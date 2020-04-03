Clear
Robert "Michael" Kennedy, 63

Graveside Service: Saturday, April 4th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Robert "Michael" Kennedy, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2020.

Michael was born on January 31, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Robert W. and Rosa (Rouch) Kennedy. Additionally, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Sondra Blair; father-in-law, Larry Blair and brother-in-law and best friend, Bart Blair. What a joyous reunion in Heaven it will be!

On October 10, 1986 he married Tammy R. Blair. Mrs. Kennedy survives of the home with their special dog Peanut the Wonder Pup.

He is also survived by sister -in-law Tammy K. Blair; nieces Joelle Blair and Kaitlin Bullmaster.

Michael was employed with Altec, Snorkel and several other engineering companies. He was previously a member of Roadrunners Motorcycle Club and The Eagles. Michael enjoyed planes, trains, and automobiles. He liked reading about vintage WWII planes, flying R/C planes, collecting model railroad trains, taking historic train excursions and enjoying his classic Oldsmobile.

Graveside Service, Blessing & Interment: 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family appreciates support during their time of loss but understand that attendance may be difficult for friends due to health risks and concerns.

The family respectfully requests no flowers please, though cards are appreciated and may be mailed to the home or funeral home. They suggest a donation to the Friends of The Animal Shelter or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences and guest book may be left for the family at www.heatonbowmansmith.com

