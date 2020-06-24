If you hear magical bass music, it is probably Mike Erickson and his classic bass. Although Mike left this earthly stage on June 12, 2020, his reviews in the world of music will linger. Music came alive when Mike was born to Frank and Jane Erickson on January 3, 1945. His music talents began in his native St. Joseph, MO; and Mike left images on stage from Hollywood to Las Vegas – Florida to Canada and points in between. Mike also worked in engineering and internet technology, but his real love was being an entertainer. When hard times hit Hollywood, Mike moved to Las Vegas where both his engineering and musical talents were welcome. He joined Las Vegas shows for Hollywood’s star performers. His musical talent included a rich tenor voice that he credited to his grandfather A.F. Manion. He was president of the Las Vegas Blues Society.

Mike left Las Vegas after 13 years to return to his roots and marry the love of his life, Kerry Pilgram, on April 16, 2016. Mike and Kerry celebrated life together in a romance that read like a best book series. They dated in high school, lost track of each other, and found love again. Although Mike’s health shortened their time together, love championed the relationship. It ended in his untimely death from esophageal cancer. Mike was a fighter. He refused to settle for a bad review even when the verdict came from medical specialists. He promised to fight the illness and he did, bravely and without complaint.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Jane Erickson, his brother, Rod Erickson (Suzanne), his daughters; Kimberly Luster and Jennifer Jensen (Ron), his step-daughter; Becky Johnson (Chris), granddaughters; Summer Estrada (Ruben), Laura Heck (Dustin) and Amy Jensen, grandsons; Jesse Luster and Noah Johnson, his best friend; Roger Clute, his beloved cat; Annie and a host of friends all across the country. His father, Frank Erickson preceded him in death.

Mike was a sweet and gentle soul, he never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Mike passed away at the home of Chris, Becky and Noah Johnson, he and Kerry will always be grateful for the loving care they provided.