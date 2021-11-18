Clear
Robert Preston Grace, Sr., 70

Robert Preston Grace, Sr., 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

Nov 18, 2021

On October 24, 1951, he was born to Gene and Lucille (Sampson) Grace in Maryville, Missouri.
Bob married Linda Gail Payne on November 12, 1994. She survives of the home.
He was a hard worker. Bob was an engineer at Prime Tanning, a locksmith, into real estate and completed tax returns for HR Block.
Bob enjoyed tinkering with anything from complex locks to computers and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gregory Grace; two grandsons and brother-in-law, Ron Spence.
Survivors include his wife; children, Jerry (Charlotte), Bobby (Megan), and Bridget Grace, Meredith and Robbie (Angie) Wells, and Tammy Roller (Johnny Kelly); 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Spence & Geneiva (Glen) Leggett; nieces, nephews and extended family.

