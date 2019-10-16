Clear

Robert R. Conley, Jr., 59, Dearborn, Missouri

Cremation has taken place.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Robert R. Conley, Jr.
1959-2019

Robert R. Conley, Jr., 59, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Survivors include husband, Randy White; daughter, Rachael; brother, Tim Arnold.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Robert’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Very nice and warmer weather is on the way beginning Thursday. Sunshine is back in the forecast and with southerly winds, temperatures will go back to near and even above average by Thursday afternoon. Highs are going to be the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories