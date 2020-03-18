Robert R. Gomez, 80

Robert L. Gomez
1940-2020
Robert L. Gomez, 80, Lawrence, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 10 2020.
He was born January 29, 1940, to Alphonso and Lupe (Alba) Gomez, in Pasadena, California.
Robert was an avid follower of the Des Moines Metro Opera, in Iowa and also a sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Survivors include friend and caregiver, Linda Johnson.
Robert was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.kansascremation.com.
