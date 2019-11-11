Clear

Robert Richard Kneib, 87, St Joseph, MO

Rosary Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Mass of Christian Burial Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery Tuesday, November 12, 2019 11:00 AM Interment with Military Honors Mount Olivet Cemetery Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2600 Lovers Lane St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Robert "Bob"'s Obituary

Robert Richard Kneib, son of Leo and Anna Fisher Kneib was born February 9, 1932 and passed away November 7, 2019. Bob was the youngest of 8 siblings and grew up on the family’s Maple Lawn Dairy Farm in Saint Joseph, Missouri. As a member of 4H, he showed Angus and dairy calves including a grand champion Holstein. He was also a dairy judge. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Munich, Germany.
In 1955 Bob married Donna Sturgeon at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. They raised three children on a farm in Easton, Missouri and were members of St. Joseph’s parish. In later years he was a member of St. James parish in St. Joseph. During his working years, Bob was employed by Dugdale Packing Co. as well as Johnson Controls and through Spirit Miller delivered trucks for Altec, which he really enjoyed.
During retirement Bob & Donna traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. They enjoyed camping and hiking on many of these trips.
Bob was preceded in death by his seven siblings and his infant daughter Brenda. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna and children Rob (Mary), Debra Kretzer (Richard) and Rich. Bob will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister in law Tish Kneib and numerous nieces and nephews
The rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. at Horigan Chapel, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Interment and Military Honors will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Mass intentions for Bob or donations in his memory to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Savannah
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Fairfax
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
After a cold front moved through late Sunday, temperatures are dropping with a gusty wind from the north as we start the new work week. Snow is expected this morning as a disturbance moves through. This will lead to a few slick spots out on the roadways for this morning's commute so make sure you are taking it slow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories