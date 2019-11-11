Robert Richard Kneib, 87, St Joseph, MO

Robert "Bob"'s Obituary

Robert Richard Kneib, son of Leo and Anna Fisher Kneib was born February 9, 1932 and passed away November 7, 2019. Bob was the youngest of 8 siblings and grew up on the family’s Maple Lawn Dairy Farm in Saint Joseph, Missouri. As a member of 4H, he showed Angus and dairy calves including a grand champion Holstein. He was also a dairy judge. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School.

Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Munich, Germany.

In 1955 Bob married Donna Sturgeon at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. They raised three children on a farm in Easton, Missouri and were members of St. Joseph’s parish. In later years he was a member of St. James parish in St. Joseph. During his working years, Bob was employed by Dugdale Packing Co. as well as Johnson Controls and through Spirit Miller delivered trucks for Altec, which he really enjoyed.

During retirement Bob & Donna traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. They enjoyed camping and hiking on many of these trips.

Bob was preceded in death by his seven siblings and his infant daughter Brenda. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna and children Rob (Mary), Debra Kretzer (Richard) and Rich. Bob will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister in law Tish Kneib and numerous nieces and nephews

The rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. at Horigan Chapel, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Interment and Military Honors will follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Mass intentions for Bob or donations in his memory to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.