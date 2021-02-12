Clear
Robert "Rob" Lee Peters, 48

Robert Lee "Rob" Peters, 48, of St. Joseph, MO, died Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:26 PM

Robert was born June 29, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio to Ronald Lee and Ruth Ann (Winovich) Peters.

He had worked in the customer relations field for most of his life.

Robert married Kim Bergen on March 31, 2001 in Fallbrook, CA; and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Jasmine, Lance, and Karina; his extended family including numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, which live in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

He attended the First Baptist Church, downtown St. Joseph. Robert was a member of the Sault Ste Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians. He was an avid Raiders fan, liked board games, and loved to fish.

Memorial contributions to a college fund for his children Lance and Karina would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

