Robert Robertson, 80

Robert “Bob” Wayne Robertson, age 80, of Frisco, Texas passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He was born on November 4, 1940 in Mediapolis, Iowa, the son Floyd and Duella Witte Robertson. He married Colleen Cosgrove Robertson on January 20, 1962 in Hamilton IL at St Mary’s Catholic Church

He is survived by three children Michelle (Kevin Smith) Sullivan of Kansas City, MO, Marc (Robin) Robertson of Frisco, TX, and Darby (Terese) Robertson of Morton, IL.; a son-in-law Bruce (Chris) Schmitter of St. Joseph, MO.

In addition to his children, he is survived by brothers Marvin (Claire) Robertson of Winter Haven, FL, Allan (Helen) Robertson of Danville, IA; and sisters Margie Marshall of Burlington, IA, Janice (Don) Eland of Burlington, IA, and Nancy (Dale) Schmidt of Burlington, IA.; and a brother-in-law Jim (Linda) Cosgrove of Hamilton, IL.

Bob has 14 grandchildren including Ian Sullivan, Spencer (Annie) and Emily Schmitter, Mackenzie Morris, Michaela (Trevor) Mouck, Ireland and Peyton Robertson, Mason, Spencer, Saxton, Morgan and Keelyn Riddle, Kaelyn and Kelsey Robertson.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 52 years Colleen Robertson, his parents Floyd and Duella Robertson, brother Roger (Delora) Robertson, daughter Lori Robertson Schmitter in 2003, and his twin brother Richard who died at infancy.

Bob was a graduate of Yarmouth High School in Iowa in 1959 and attended Burlington Jr. College. He owned and operated the Hamilton Variety Store and The Flower Corner. Later, he worked at Hy Vee in Keokuk, IA and the finally at Montebello Gardens in Hamilton. He was a member of the Hamilton Lions Club for 30 years, serving as President of the Local Club and then served as State Zone Chairman. He was a Hancock County Election Judge for 10 years and was a member of the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. Bob was a Christian and most recently attended Hope Fellowship Church in Frisco TX.

Bob’s legacy can be summed up in two words, Friends and Family. During retirement he worked to meticulously create an afghan blanket for each of his 14 grandchildren for their high school graduation. He loved to play cards with his friends and family. He was happiest when he was surrounded with those he could laugh with and those he loved. All who were blessed to know him will remember his sweet nature, big heart, and joy filled smile.

Private Burial Memorial Park Cemetery, St Joseph, MO, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held later in the summer of 2021 in the Hamilton area. A memorial has been established for the Hamilton Lions Club in Hamilton, IL.