Robert Ross Jewell, 85

Service: Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Interment: Highland Cemetery. Hamilton, MO.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 9:31 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert R. Jewell
1935 – 2020
Cameron, MO- Robert Ross Jewell, 85, Kidder, MO, passed away July 8, 2020. He was born June 13, 1935 to Rudolph and Helen (Spurlock) Jewell.
Ross is preceded in death by his parents, son Scott Jewell, and grandson Cole Jewell.
He is survived by daughters, Anita (Keith) Stewart, Shey Jewell and 5 grandchildren.
Services will be Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial will follow the service at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

