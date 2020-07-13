Robert R. Jewell

1935 – 2020

Cameron, MO- Robert Ross Jewell, 85, Kidder, MO, passed away July 8, 2020. He was born June 13, 1935 to Rudolph and Helen (Spurlock) Jewell.

Ross is preceded in death by his parents, son Scott Jewell, and grandson Cole Jewell.

He is survived by daughters, Anita (Keith) Stewart, Shey Jewell and 5 grandchildren.

Services will be Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial will follow the service at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.