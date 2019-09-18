Robert Scott Jameson, 41, St Joseph, MO

Obituary

Robert Scott Jameson

1978-2019

Scott was born April 3, 1978 in St. Joseph MO. He died September 3, 2019 in Midland, NC.

He married Angela M Plowman July 17, 2003 in Nassau Bahamas, they later divorced.

Survivors are his Mother, Becky (Steve) Jackson. His brother, Jim (Tracy) Jameson, nephews Noah and Jett Jameson, niece Cienna Sonderegger, as well as step-brothers Greg and Kent Jackson. He is also survived by step-grandmother Paulina Jackson.

Scott is also survived by his father, Rick (Pam) Jameson, half-brothers Caleb and Adam and half-sister Laura Jameson as well as his grandmother Ann Jameson.

He is also survived by many life-long friends, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandmother figure Virgie Propps as well as his beloved dog Kahn.

Preceding him in death were maternal grandparents, Gene and June Bonwell and paternal grandfather Gene Jameson. Also his Uncle Dennis Bonwell and Aunt Marcella Bonwell.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.