Robert Sherman “Casey” Meyers, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri

Robert Sherman “Casey” Meyers

1927-2018

Casey Meyers, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018. He was born December 21, 1927, to Elmer and Louise Meyers in Columbus, Ohio. Casey graduated from Ohio State University and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Casey was a well-respected businessman and is best remembered for his longtime ownership of four auto dealer franchises. For years his sponsorship and appearances on the local television show “Wrestling with Bob” became a weekly staple for viewers. He served as president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Trustees of Missouri Western State College.

Casey’s passion for life showed in his commitment to health and exercise. He authored two books and multiple articles on health-related issues. His research on the health-related problems caused by tobacco use was published by the American Council on Science and Health.

Casey loved horses and along with his trusted bird dog “Walker” enjoyed many hunting trips to Canada and North Dakota. He was a supporter of the arts and was especially fond of Western art and sculptures.

He was survived by his wife, Carol; his two children, Robert Casey Meyers of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Molly (Meyers) Robbins of Post Falls, Idaho; and two grandsons, Cody Meyers and Dakota Meyers.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. with a prayer service by Rev. Dr. Krista Kiger starting at 3:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to The Salvation Army or InterServ Meals on Wheels. The family requests casual dress with no ties. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.