Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Robert Stephen Dittemore Jr., 61

Robert "Bob" S. Dittemore Jr. 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Robert "Bob" S. Dittemore Jr. 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born March 31, 1959 in St. Joseph, son of Frances and Robert Dittemore Sr. He graduated from Benton High School. He married Laura Adams on June 1, 2002 . Bob was currently a Supervisor at Altec Industries, where he has enjoyed working his past 39 years. Bob was a family man and loved being a papa. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating and camping. He was a skilled welder, often fixing and creating. He always had a desire to learn and could accomplish anything he put his efforts to. He was a member of Sparta United Methodist Church. Robert was preceded in death by father, Robert Stephen Dittemore Sr., mother, Frances Cox and sister, Stephanie Otwell. Survivors include, wife, Laura Dittemore of the home, daughter, Jammie (David) Salsbury of Savannah, MO, son, Todd (Chie) Wolf of San Antonio, TX, and a granddaughter, Lauren Salsbury.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rodney Krumme officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories