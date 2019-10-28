Robert Thomas West, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri

Robert T. West, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence.

Robert was born on April 16, 1933 in St. Joseph to the late Robert D. and Alta R. (Coyle) West. He married Joyce Marie Butler on November 18, 1955 in St. Joseph. She survives him of the home.

He served proudly his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was of the Christian faith. He spent his career with Wire Rope Corporation in St. Joseph.

Robert loved to DRIVE ! He and Joyce literally drove from coast to coast and everywhere in between seeing our great country. He also had a passion for movies, his favorites were movies that John Wayne appeared in.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Infant daughter Dianna Lynn and brother; Larry West.

In addition to his wife of 63 years Mr. West is survived by son: David (Cheryl) West, St. Joseph, MO, daughter; Dana (Tony) Piazza, grandchildren; Megan, Joshua, Melinda, Stephanie, and Zach and ten great-grandchildren.

Mr. West has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

"It's a wondrous thing to look at life and realize that the old, old story of God's love continues on. He's in control and He keeps all things beautiful for us"