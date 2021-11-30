Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Robert W. “Bob” Flint, 89

Robert W. “Bob” Flint, 89, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:08 PM

Robert W. “Bob” Flint, 89, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021.
He was born September 24, 1932, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bob was a veteran of the USAF, a Chemical Engineering graduate of the University of Kansas. He was employed in engineering and plant management for Monsanto and Great Lakes Chemical for a career spanning 34 years and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Olathe KS.
He enjoyed RV travel in North America, wintering in Mesa, AZ for over 20 years, landscape photography, electronics and ham radio.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle & Theodosia (Bell) Flint, and his wife’s parents, Ivan & Mary Hickman, both of St. Joseph.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Patricia Flint (Olathe, KS); four children, Jay & Colleen Flint (Richmond, TX), Paula & David Kornfeld (Lenexa, KS), John & Lisa Flint (St. Louis, MO), and Sara Flint (Olathe, KS); fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories