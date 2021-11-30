Robert W. “Bob” Flint, 89, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021.

He was born September 24, 1932, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Bob was a veteran of the USAF, a Chemical Engineering graduate of the University of Kansas. He was employed in engineering and plant management for Monsanto and Great Lakes Chemical for a career spanning 34 years and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Olathe KS.

He enjoyed RV travel in North America, wintering in Mesa, AZ for over 20 years, landscape photography, electronics and ham radio.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle & Theodosia (Bell) Flint, and his wife’s parents, Ivan & Mary Hickman, both of St. Joseph.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Patricia Flint (Olathe, KS); four children, Jay & Colleen Flint (Richmond, TX), Paula & David Kornfeld (Lenexa, KS), John & Lisa Flint (St. Louis, MO), and Sara Flint (Olathe, KS); fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.