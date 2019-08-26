Obituary

Roberta Ann Thomas

1927-2019

Roberta Ann Thomas, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

She was born September 1, 1927, the daughter of Raymond H. Robertson and Goldie Marie (Smith) Robertson of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Roberta was a 1945 graduate of Central High School. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1949 with a B.S. degree in Secondary Education. While at Northwest Missouri State University she was selected for the “Who’s Who” by American colleges and universities and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

She married Richard C. Thomas May 28, 1948. They were married 55 years. He preceded her in death March 15, 2003.

Roberta and her husband, Richard were teachers for 33 years, teaching in Missouri, Kansas and Minnesota, the last 22 years in Deer River, Minnesota. Roberta coached volleyball and track and was one of the coaches who were pioneers in starting Girl’s Athletics in Minnesota. She also worked at the Gower Convalescent Center as Activity Director and performed other duties, retiring in 2008. She also served as a volunteer Ombudsman.

Roberta was a member of First Luthern Church, Mary Circle, and served on the church council. She was also a member of the Minnesota Retired Teachers Association.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Robertson.

Survivors include nephew, Don Gooch (Beth); great niece, Amelia Gooch; cousins, Walter Dow (Dianne) and Linda Killackey (Earl); and close friend, Cathy Bryson.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Allen Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.