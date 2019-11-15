Clear
Roberta "Bobbie" Graham, 85, of St. Joseph, MO

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Roberta's Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Graham, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away November 13, 2019.

Bobbie was born on May 14, 1934, in Forest City, Missouri to the late Ralph & LaVera (Hays) Reynolds. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1952

She married William L. Graham on April 25, 1953. He passed away on February 19, 1980.

She was a member of Forest City Christian Church and attended Turning Point Church of the Nazarene. Bobbie was active with the Welcome Wagon and Meals on Wheels in St. Joseph. She loved bus trip tours!

In addition to her parents and husband, Bobbie is preceded in death by sisters Jackie Hunziger and Fran Perkins.

Surviving family: daughter Sherri Mousel (Mike), Sioux City, Iowa; sons R. Scott Graham (Linda) Myerstown, PA and Mark Graham (Joan), Allentown, PA; sister, LaVona Worley; brother-in-law Max Hunziger; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM; Friday; November 22, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at our chapel. Interment: Benton Cemetery near Forest City, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial contributions to InterServ or Benton Cemetery.

