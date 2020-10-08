Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Roberta ""Bobbie" Louise Blankenship, 68

Visitation: Saturday, October 17th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Unity Temple of the Plaza. 707 W. 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. ■ Service: Saturday, October 17th, 2020 4:00 PM @ Unity Temple on the Plaza.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Roberta Louise “Bobbi” Blankenship, 68 of Smithville, MO passed away October 4, 2020.

She was born on October 16, 1951 to Paul and Irmgard (Whittmann) Boebst in St. Louis, MO. Bobbi grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Southwest High School in 1970.

Bobbi retired from State Farm after 35 years. After her retirement she volunteered at Hillcrest Thrift Store in Parkville.

She was a life-long, active member of the Unity Church where she served as a Chaplain. Bobbi enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, playing Bunko, her book club, her WOW’s and her prayer group “the YaYa’s”.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her brother Robert Paul Boebst; her parents Paul and Irmgard Boebst; her husband Curtis Blankenship; and her step-son Kerry Blankenship.

She is survived by daughter Nichole Bockover; step-children, Kelly (Jill) Blankenship and Rachael (Chuck) Wortman; granddaughter Emma (Carl) Priesendorf; numerous other relatives and friends.

Public Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. Saturday October 17th at Unity Temple on the Plaza 707 W 47th Street, Kanas City, MO 64112.

COVID restrictions will apply.

Donations may be made to:

KC Pet Project https://kcpetproject.org/donate/

or

OVERRUN Ovarian Cancer https://runsignup.com/bobbissolemates?fbclid=IwAR1yGVAiXJ7J5Jcu-XjkVpLhg-3oa8xOhMbYu_F5gss_Hy1qotKo28ID6Mw&remMeAttempt=

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories