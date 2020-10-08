Roberta ""Bobbie" Louise Blankenship, 68

Roberta Louise “Bobbi” Blankenship, 68 of Smithville, MO passed away October 4, 2020.

She was born on October 16, 1951 to Paul and Irmgard (Whittmann) Boebst in St. Louis, MO. Bobbi grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Southwest High School in 1970.

Bobbi retired from State Farm after 35 years. After her retirement she volunteered at Hillcrest Thrift Store in Parkville.

She was a life-long, active member of the Unity Church where she served as a Chaplain. Bobbi enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, playing Bunko, her book club, her WOW’s and her prayer group “the YaYa’s”.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her brother Robert Paul Boebst; her parents Paul and Irmgard Boebst; her husband Curtis Blankenship; and her step-son Kerry Blankenship.

She is survived by daughter Nichole Bockover; step-children, Kelly (Jill) Blankenship and Rachael (Chuck) Wortman; granddaughter Emma (Carl) Priesendorf; numerous other relatives and friends.

Public Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. Saturday October 17th at Unity Temple on the Plaza 707 W 47th Street, Kanas City, MO 64112.

COVID restrictions will apply.

Donations may be made to:

KC Pet Project https://kcpetproject.org/donate/

or

OVERRUN Ovarian Cancer https://runsignup.com/bobbissolemates?fbclid=IwAR1yGVAiXJ7J5Jcu-XjkVpLhg-3oa8xOhMbYu_F5gss_Hy1qotKo28ID6Mw&remMeAttempt=

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville