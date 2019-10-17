Clear
Roberta “Bobbie” Norris, 82, PLATTE CITY, MO

Visitation October 25, 2019 10:00am - 12:00pm Rollins Funeral Home 1106 East Branch Street PO Box 1094 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Roberta “Bobbie” Norris, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the North Care Hospice House. Bobbie was born December 28, 1936 to David Robert and Anne Louise (Tatman) Clevenger. She was baptized in the Christian Church of Platte City, MO. Bobbie married Maurice Jon Norris and was a graduate of University of Missouri. She spent her working life as a 5th grade and high school English teacher for the North K.C. school district. Bobbie enjoyed playing bridge and tennis. She was known as a great cook, and her family and friends were especially fond of her sheet cake and brisket. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Carol Coots. She is survived by her husband Maurice; her children Kim (Lynn) Norris, Gary Jon (Kimberly Lynn) Norris, and Bobette Norris, all of K.C., MO; her grandchildren Jamie and Ashley; and her 3 great grandchildren. Following cremation, a visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the North Care Hospice House.

