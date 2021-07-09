Roberta Jean Carmichael, 73, Hopkins, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

She was born October 23, 1947, in Maryville, MO, to John S. and Lora Madge (Sharr) Horn. She graduated from North Nodaway in 1965.

On March 18, 1967, Roberta married James Alvin Carmichael in Hopkins, MO. She worked at COOP in Maryville before leaving to become a full-time farm wife and mother. Later, she worked at NEBS/Deluxe in Maryville from 1982 until taking early retirement in 2007 to spend more time on the farm with her husband.

Roberta, known to friends and family as Bert, loved her family and being on the farm

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, infant Kenneth Wayne Horn and James Lowell Horn (September 27, 2013), and her infant great grandson, Kolton Riley Brooke.

She is survived by her husband, her daughter, Lora Rose (Phil) Larabee, Pickering, MO, her sister Delsa Rose (Eldon) Hildebrandt, Falls Church, VA, three grandchildren, Brandi Laine (Ben) Brooke, Bethany, MO, Ethan Larabee, Maryville, MO, and Nichole (Andy) Chor, Greenwood, MO, as well as four great grandsons, Kayden, Kayl, Taylor, and Rhett Brooke, Bethany, MO.

Mrs. Carmichael has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Per her request, there will be no services.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Roberta Jean Carmichael, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.