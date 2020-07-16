Roberta “Jean” (Neff) Kiser, 92, formerly of Graham, Missouri, passed from this life on July 14, 2020. She leaves this world to reunite with her beloved husband, George, and their twin sons, George and Raymond.

Born on December 20, 1927, in Platte County, Missouri, Jean was the fifth of ten children born to Henry “Roy” and Maude Alene (Towns) Neff. She lived much of her life in Rockport, Missouri, before her family relocated to a farm just east of Graham during her senior year in High School. Shortly after graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, George Kiser. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1949. Prior to her marriage, Jean lived and worked in Kansas City, modeling hats at Kline’s Department Store. In addition to being a full time wife and mother, Jean enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader and an accomplished cake decorator. Her kitchen was a favorite spot for neighborhood children who got to enjoy left over frosting and decorator flowers that weren’t perfect enough to go on one of her cakes. After her children were school age, Jean worked for a time at Holt’s Supply and Company, and Time and Gift, both in Maryville, MO. She then worked at Northwest Missouri State University until her retirement in 1992.

Although small in stature, Jean always stood out in the crowd and never knew a stranger. Jean was an excellent baker and cook. Family gatherings were not complete without her homemade breads, especially her cinnamon rolls. During the holidays, her home was always filled with an array of homemade cookies, fudges, bonbons, and popcorn balls. Jean was a serious and competitive player of games, especially pitch and dominoes, and playing at her home meant playing by her rules! (Well, most everything Jean did was done by her rules.) She had a strong faith and spoke often about her commitment to Christ. She always mourned the loss of her twin sons. Her family takes comfort now in knowing she finally has them wrapped in her loving arms.

Jean is survived by: three daughters, Kathryn Davenport and husband Robert, Branson, MO, Karen Elifrits and husband Chad, St. Joseph, MO, and Rebecca Kiser and husband Andrew Stanley, Leawood, KS; a sister, Hazel Euler, Stewartsville, MO; two brothers, Howard Neff, Scottsdale, AZ, and Billy Neff, Graham, MO; and 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Maude Neff, and Step-mother Rachel (Johnson) Neff; infant sons George and Raymond Kiser; two sisters, Laverne Elfeldt and Mary Madore; and four brothers, HR, Lloyd, Nelson, and infant Harold Neff.

Due to the pandemic there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO, on July 17, at 10:00am. Jean will be laid to rest at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.