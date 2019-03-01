Joan's Obituary

Joan Crockett

1933-2019

Roberta Joan Crockett 85, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home. She was born June 4, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO. She married James "Gene" Crockett on December 23, 1950 in Hiawatha, KS. Joan was a Homemaker. She enjoyed coaching youth softball, camping, fishing, ceramics, and mushroom hunting, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of DeKalb Homecoming Association, Ladies Service Group and the DeKalb Christian Church. Joan was preceded in death by father, Miles Easter, mother, Marie Easter, step mother Opal Easter, sisters, Joyce Dragoo, Beverly Ardrey, and Patty Keith, step brothers; Vic Kiger, and James Kiger, step sister, Leona Strong. Survivors include, husband, James "Gene" Eugene Crockett of the home, daughters, Pamela M. (James) Farrell and Debbie (Lanny) Krumme, both of Saint Joseph, MO, sons: Richard E. (Sue) Crockett, Aurora, CO, Davy Crockett of the home, her step brother, Dean (Irene) Kiger. Grandchildren; Chad Brown, Brandon Crockett, Wesley Crockett, Levi Krumme, Cassie Parker, Samantha Jo Fournier, Lee Ann Farrell-Locklin, James Farrell, Laurie Farrell, Daniel Farrell, Thomas Farrell, and Kimberly Farrell, great granchildren: Tyler Crockett, Sabestian Crockett, Sabrina Crockett, Maia Krumme, Caden Buntin, Wyatt Parker, Kinley Parker, Paige Gastineau, Sean Shannon, and Amber, great great grandchildren, Michael, Kaleb, Konnor and Lily.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, March 4, 2019 at DeKalb Christian Church, Rev. Bob Day officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery DeKalb, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Christian Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.