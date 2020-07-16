Roberta “Sue” (Perry) Steiner, age 79, was born March 4, 1941 the daughter of Charles Willard and Velma Irene (Estes) PERRY in Fairport, Missouri and passed away July 14, 2020 in Kansas City.

Sue attend High School in Maysville, graduating in 1959.

On August 10, 1961 in Miami, Oklahoma, Sue and Larry Steiner were united in marriage.

To this union four children were born.

Sue was baptized at an early age and was a lifelong member of the Fairport Baptist Church.

She loved to play golf and was part of the Lakeside Ladies for many years, being immersed wholeheartedly in their many charitable endeavors.

This was typical of Sue, as she was very dedicated to whatever she was involved in, giving her all to it.

Other loves that Sue had include playing cards,and watching her grandkids play ball. She never missed a game.

She loved her family and spending time with them.

For 45 years Sue was a tax preparer for H & R Block, and in later years operated the License Bureau on the square in Maysville.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Steiner, son, Larry Mark Steiner; five grandchildren, Jacob, Dakota, Daniel, Paxton & Matthew McCauley; and five sisters, “The Perry Girls.”

Survivors include, three children, Charles Kent (Cheryl) Steiner, Maysville, Bryan Craig (Dreana) Steiner, Maysville, Rebecca Sue (Donald) McCauley; and eleven grandchildren, Laci, Brandon, Kent, Blaine,Katie, Trent, Luke, Mettie, Kirbee, Reid, & Kallie; 2 great grandchildren, Wyatt Bestgen and Oliver, many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville with Christian Burial in Fairport Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials: Fairport Baptist Church or St. Luke’s Hospice House.