Roberta Ward 95, of St. Joseph passed away on May 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert, Sister Aleen Bremmer and brother Duane Omstead.

Roberta is survived by daughters Linda Ward of Grandview, Mo. and Anne Ward of Dallas, Tx. and sister Madolyn Lacey of Los Angeles, Ca.

Roberta was a long time member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and worked there for twenty-one years as an administrative assistant. She was also certified as a graphoanalyst.

Roberta and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home and were lifelong square dancers.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday June 4th at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church.