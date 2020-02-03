Clear

Robyn Hart Bloomquist, 67

Visitation: Saturday, February 8th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Vaughn Funeral Home. 18905 St. Rt. 45 North, Weston, MO 64098. ■ Service: Saturday, February 8th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Vaughn Funeral Home.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robyn Hart Bloomquist, 67, of Weston, MO, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the North Care Hospice, North Kansas City, MO. Robyn was born December 14, 1952 in Escondido, CA to William Stone and Dorothy Dean (Clemons) Hart, Sr. She graduated from Oak Park High School in Kansas City, MO in 1971 before attending Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO as a music major for a short time. She married Robert Harold Bloomquist, Sr. on September 22, 1990 in Independence, MO and later retired after 15+ years as a legal assistant for the Department of Justice. Robyn enjoyed horseback riding and trout fishing in Bennett Springs, MO. She also liked visiting National Parks, quilting and knitting, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Robyn is survived by her husband; children Courtney (Drew Conrad) McCully of Leavenworth, KS and Sean (Ashley) Dickerson of Parkville, MO; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother William S. Hart, Jr. of Beaverton, OR; best friend of over 50 years Janice (Ward) Popejoy; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; followed by a 2 pm memorial service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, NJ 07452.

