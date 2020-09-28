Rochelle M. Bedingfield, 63, Savannah, MO, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at a Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO. She was born on November 10, 1956 to William and Rachel Provence. She married Stephen Bedingfield in Agency, MO on May 23, 1981 and he survives of the home.

Rochelle enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking large meals for her friends and family. Listening to the Silver Dollars City Pickers and sewing for the Silver dollar City family.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bedingfield of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-brothers.

Graveside services will be 2:00pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Savannah City Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO is in charge of local arrangements. Burial will be in Savannah City Cemetery.