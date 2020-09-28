Clear
Rochelle M. Bedingfield, 63

Graveside Service: Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Savannah Cemetery. South 5th Street, Savannah, MO 64485.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rochelle M. Bedingfield, 63, Savannah, MO, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at a Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO. She was born on November 10, 1956 to William and Rachel Provence. She married Stephen Bedingfield in Agency, MO on May 23, 1981 and he survives of the home.

Rochelle enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking large meals for her friends and family. Listening to the Silver Dollars City Pickers and sewing for the Silver dollar City family.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bedingfield of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-brothers.

Graveside services will be 2:00pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Savannah City Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO is in charge of local arrangements. Burial will be in Savannah City Cemetery.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
