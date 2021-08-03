Rodney Allen Helton 52, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday July 17, 2021 at his home. He was born August 27, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from East Buchanan High School. He worked at All American Contracting as a Escavator, and concrete finisher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, float trips, bust most especially having family cookouts, and spending time with his grandchildren. Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Helton, mother, Sharon Helton-Shove, and 1/2 sister, DeDe Helton. Survivors include: son, Bradley Helton (Elizabeth Wilson-Johnson), daughter, Shyann Helton both of the home, son, Corey Helton, Kansas City, MO, brothers, Rickie (Kris) Helton, Leroy Helton, and Ronnie Helton, 5 grandchildren, Michael, Miamor, Colton, Hunter and Remi, and former wife, Pamela Helton. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Saturday July 31, 2021, memorial services following at 2 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home, the inurnment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com