Rodney Allen Roberts, 68

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 13, 2020 2:36 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rodney Allen Roberts
1951-2020

Rodney Allen Roberts, 68, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was born October 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Fred and Helen (Knapp) Roberts.
Rodney was the drummer in the Jimmy Van Zant band.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sisters, Brenda Roberts, Judy Trump; nephews, Colby Trump, Justin Faught; niece, Sara Mace.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com

