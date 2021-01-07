Rodney D. Wahlert, 67

Rodney D. Wahlert passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann; an infant daughter; his father, Lowell Wahlert; his sister-in-law, Syndey Bowles; and brother-in-law, Roger Bowles.

Surviving are his mother, Anna Dell; four brothers, Jack (Randie), Ron (Elizabeth), Craig (Frances) and John (Sheila); and companion, Laura Lanning. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Carol Butterfield; sisters-in-law, Cary Solberg (Troy) and Judy De Boer (Jim); brother-in-law, Glen Butterfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Rod enjoyed managing the family business, J.I. Banker Gas Service, for 46 years. He also loved fishing and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had fond memories of his trips to Colorado with Patty and Truman Lake fishing trips. Before his illness, he enjoyed sharing his time with Laura while making Saturday deliveries.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the AFL-CIO, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, InterServ or the Salvation Army.