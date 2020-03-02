Rodney Ehnen, 85 of Smithville, MO passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was born on September 26, 1934 to Carson Jake and Nina (Romine) Ehnen in Plevna, KS. He graduated from Rocky Comfort High School in Rocky Comfort, MO. He then served his country in the U.S. Army.

On February 22, 1957 he was united in marriage to Emily Sue Dodson. After their marriage they lived in Wichita, KS for six years where he worked for Boeing. In 1963 they moved to the Kansas City area and worked for TWA. In 1969 they moved to Smithville where they made their home. Rodney retired from TWA in 1992. After his retirement he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Ehnen; four brothers, W.O. Ehnen, Darroll Ehnen, Richard Ehnen, and Johnny Ehnen.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Sue, of the home; sons, Russ (Janet) Ehnen and Mark (Lori) Ehnen; sisters, Roann (Billy Ray) Beavers and Gladys (Jim) Cunningham; brother, Robert Ehnen; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation one-hour prior to the service.

Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.

Donations may be made to the Smithville United Methodist Church.