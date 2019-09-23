Clear
Rodney Gerome McLemore, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri

Obituary
Rodney Gerome McLemore
1954-2019

Rodney Gerome McLemore, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
He was born on November 27, 1954 in Los Angeles, California to Henry and Fannie McLemore.
Rodney married Terry Hibbs on February 14, 2003 and they celebrated 16 years together. She survives of the home.
He umpired youth and adult basketball and softball for over 20 years, and had the most beautiful singing voice. Rodney loved to karaoke and always took the chance to sing whenever he could.
He was a loving and devoted husband and a family-oriented person.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Darren L. McLemore.
Survivors include his wife, son, Duane McLemore; stepdaughter Breanna Webb (Michael); sister, Karen McLemore, uncle, Paul Cooper; 9 grandchildren, in-laws, Lloyd and Sharon Hibbs, Dawn and Matt Fife, and April Hibbs.
Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

