Rodney Lee Hall, 72

Rodney Lee Hall, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Born to Clifford Dwight and Wilma Elaine (Strasser) Hall on April 27, 1949 in St. Joseph. He was a graduate of Savannah High School in 1967, and attended and graduated from Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri.

Mr. Hall served in the Army National Guard. He was owner and operator of Friendly Boys Lumber in Tarkio, Missouri for many years.

Rod was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Savannah; B.S.A. Troop 60 of Savannah; Eagle Scout and Keeper of the Tribe Mic-O-Say; Masonic Lodge; Moila Shrine and American Legion Post 287.

Rodney is survived by his mother; daughter, Channing (Dillion) Pike, Adrian, MO; granddaughters, Josephine Harper and Isabella Bo Pike; brother, Greg and sister, Ganyl.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father.

Per Rodney's wishes, he was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, where a Prayer and Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, January 9. The family will receive friends following until 3:00 PM Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Savannah, Missouri.

