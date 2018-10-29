Rodney Michael Berry Sr. (known as Roddy or Mike), 66, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at North Kansas City Hospital. A visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday November 1st, 2018 followed immediately by a Memorial Service. Roddy was born June 6, 1952 in Dallas, TX to William H. Berry, Jr. and Dolores Lang McDonnell. Throughout his childhood, Roddy’s family lived in Mesquite, TX and Tulsa, OK before settling in Missouri. Roddy was preceded in death by his father, W.H. Berry and his sisters Linda Barber and Suzan Bloomberg. Roddy is survived by his mother, Dolores McDonnell and step-father Pete Koperski, two sisters Annette Clark and Delores Mosley (Frank) and one brother Tim Berry (April). Daughters Delisa Mikles (Travis), Tiffany McKibben (Tom) and Susie Stone (Kevin) Sons Rodney Berry Jr., Chad Berry and Sean Berry (Hayley). Step-sons Seth Swope (Brandy), Marcus Swope and James Swope

Fiance Sheryl Whitsel Honorary Pall Bearers will be Jace Spearman, Tommy McKibben, Dominic Henry, Tom Hoover, Chris Hontz, Mike Boyles, and Richie Kern. Everything Roddy did, he did to the extreme. He lived his life to the absolute fullest. There is no denying that Roddy played hard, and loved hard – what is amazing is that he worked even harder. Roddy was an expert in his field and he had an incredible work ethic. The career he had chosen, afforded him the opportunity to travel the world. Some of Roddy’s favorite places to work were Guam, Alaska, and The Philippines. Roddy was an excellent storyteller about his travels and we were blessed that he always documented his trips well with pictures. Roddy made friends everywhere he went, and to be friends with Roddy meant you quickly became his family. Roddy was a straight shooter, who was also kind-hearted and extremely generous. He loved entertaining and he was always the life of the party. He had a great sense of humor, especially at his own expense and his laughter always filled the room. Roddy’s lifelong passion was adventure and fellowship. Whether it be riding his Harley-Davidson to Sturgis with his sons, scuba diving the beautiful reefs of Guam with friends, or fishing the lakes of Oklahoma with his grandson, Roddy lived for being among excitement. Roddy loved to collect Harley-Davidson t-shirts from around the world, and was in the process of planning his first of many t-shirt quilts with his mother who happens to be an award-winning quilter. Roddy was extremely honored to be a member of the elite motorcycle club, The Guam Hawgs, and he was proud of his affiliation with the local pipefitters union, UA Local 533. Roddy was also an accomplished pilot, and aircraft mechanic who at one time even owned his own plane. Forever loved, Roddy will be missed greatly by many, and his catch phrase of “Holy Moly” will be fondly remembered. Holy Moly Roddy, your life was a beautiful ride. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions be marked for Cancer Awareness and be made to the American Cancer Society.