Rodney "Rod" Hendrix, 66

Visitation: Friday, February 21st, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Final Resting Place: Whispering Pines Cremation Garden. St. Joseph Memorial Park. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Rodney “Rod” Hendrix, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1953 to Ray and Delores (Lemar) Hendrix.
Rod loved watching Chiefs football, motorcycles, working on cars; and his English bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Hendrix.
Survivors include sons, Neil Hendrix (Kaci), Ryan Hendrix; daughters, Falon Hendrix, Shelly Metzinger (Craig), and Rachel Culvert; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother, Delores Hendrix; brothers, Leroy Hendrix (Regina), Lynn Hendrix, and Michael Hendrix (Debra).
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

