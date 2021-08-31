Rodney W. Wiedmer, 77, of Troy, Kansas passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.

He was born near Troy, Kansas on November 26, 1943 to Charles and Lucille (Krousa) Wiedmer.

Rodney was united in marriage to Patricia A. Weber on August 21, 1965. They had two children, Mike and Kim.

Rodney was preceded in death by Patricia A. Wiedmer, his parents, and a brother, Robert.

On February 14th 2019 Rodney married Susan Jones, she survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Mike (Julie), St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter, Kim Nelson (Eric), Happy Valley, Oregon, grandchildren, Mackenzie King (Kody), Drew Wiedmer, Dallas Wiedmer, Molly Nelson, Aidan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Mya Wiedmer and Gianna King.

Brothers, John Wiedmer (Patty) and Frank Wiedmer (Debbie).

Stepchildren, Lisa Giffin and David Jones (Becky). Step-grandchildren, Alex, Amelia, Brycen, Noah, Sam, Alli and Sarah.

Step-grandchildren, Landon, Reagan and Eloise.

Rod was jack of all trades and enjoyed travel to Branson, Missouri and the western states where the mountains and canyons laid the geological history of the earth wide open.

Graveside service: 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021

At the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 Thursday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Family suggests the wear of face mask for the visitation. Friends may call after 11:00 A.M. Thursday.

Memorials requested to the American Cancer Society.

