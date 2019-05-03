Roe Edmund Lowrance September 02, 1947 - May 02, 2019

Roe Edmund Lowrance, of Graham, Missouri, passed away on May 2, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side. Roe was born September 2, 1947, to Homer and Jackie (Ray) Lowrance. Roe grew up on a farm south of Maryville. He entered the Army after graduating high school and served during the Vietnam era.

Roe Lowrance made his home in Graham, Missouri, with his loving wife after being a truck driver for several years out of Nashville, Tennessee. Roe spent his free time team roping. He loved being outside and driving the bulldozer. He retired from Kawasaki.

Roe was proceeded in death by his brother Jack, mother Jackie, father Homer, brother-in-law Al Wilder, and his first wife Gloria (Schluter) Lowrance.

Roe is waiting by heavens gates for his loving wife, Bonnie, who survives of the home. Also surviving him in the home is his loving companion Mercedes and son, Michael Casey. Roe is leaving behind his sons and daughter, Daris (Jaci Drew) Keith, Amy (Brett) Kelly, Nick (Patricia) Lowrance, Brian Keith, and Michael Casey Lowrance. He loved his family dearly and deeply. His grandchildren, Tony Deaton, Heather (Brendan) Mulligan, Maverick (Tara) Harvey, Brandi (Dylan Bix) Mayes, Zach Keith, Katie (Steven) Quick, Alycia (Jacob) Wilson, Whitney (Cammeron) Walker, Amber Keith, Erin Keith, Cody Keith, Kristen Keith, Samantha Keith, and Summer Lowrance. His greatgrandchildren include Madison Deaton, Bryce Deaton, Ty Deaton, Caleb Deaton, Aiden Harvey, Harlow Harvey, Liberty Clyde-Roe Harvey, Jaxton Wilson, Isaiah Keith, Collin Roe Mayes, Kinsley Walker, Sienna Wilson, Saylor Walker and Paityn Keith. Brother, Mike (Carolyn) Lowrance and sister, Marian (Mark) Chapman. His devoted nieces and nephews, Brian Lowrance, Jamie (Scott) Lecuru, Shawn (Cassia) Ricehouse, and Carrie (Matt) Amerman.

Roe was a man of few words but made an impression on everyone he met. He is back in the saddle again.

Dad, Grandpa, your family misses you dearly.

Services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Burial will follow at the Groves Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO