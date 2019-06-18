Clear
Roger Allen Ritchie, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Roger A. Ritchie
1962-2019

Roger Allen Ritchie, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was born on November 20, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Jimmy and Erma (Leslie) Ritchie.
Roger was a retired Army Veteran who served his country for 24 years.
He was a soft hearted man who loved spending time with his family, and was always ready to enjoy a home cooked meal.
Roger enjoyed racing, whether it was go-carts, dirt track, or NASCAR. He had a love for animals but especially his dogs. Roger enjoyed tool shopping, playing cards, collecting guns, and buying anything yellow. He also had his own lawn service for a period of time.
He was preceded in death by his father and niece Jennifer.
Survivors include his two daughters; Elizabeth and Christina Ritchie, beloved dog; Rico Valdez, mother; Erma, siblings; Cheryl Ritchie, Lisa Embrey (Tony), Cindy Rupp (Pat), along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Farewell Graveside Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online visit Roger’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select donate now.

Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
