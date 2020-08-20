Roger "Bud" Lee Helsel, 85

Roger Lee "Bud" Helsel 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 16, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Edward and Marie Helsel. He attended Benton High School, and entered the United States Marine Corp. He married Joyce Hlavaty on October 1, 1954, and she survives of the home. He is a veteran of the Korean War, and the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Purple Heart, and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. He was the Manager at MFA for many years. Bud enjoyed softball in his younger years, gardening, watching war films, fishing, but most especially spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events, and even a tea party. They were his everything. He was a hugger who never knew a stranger. Bud was a member of American Legion Post #359, and the Journey Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Roger "Buddy" Helsel Jr., brothers, Kenny, Ed, and Rodney Helsel, and his sister, Shirley Carpenter. Survivors include: wife, Joyce Helsel of the home, son, Robby "Dean" Helsel, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Kathy (Ronnie) Martin, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Kiefer Helsel, Jay (Jennifer) Martin, Jenna Kepner, and Jeremy (Kristen) Martin, greatchildren: Austin, Trinity, Jax, Treyton, and Jude, and a great-great grandson, Daxton, and two sisters in law, Katie Helsel and Shirley Helsel.

Funeral services and live stream: 10:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Journey Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolence, livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.