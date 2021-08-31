Roger D. Krofft, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.

He was born in Easton, Missouri on October 31, 1926 to Albert and Elizabeth (Slaybaugh) Krofft. Roger married Betty (Pulliam) Krofft on April 24, 1948. She preceded him in death.

He served in the United States Army and upon returning home, went to work for Swift and Company in St. Joseph. He also was employed by Associated Grocers and later Affiliated Foods, from which he retired in 1992.

Roger loved spending time with his children and grandkids. He loved to travel, especially to family vacations visiting many states when the kids were still at home. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, hunting, and gardening. He and Betty also traveled abroad for trips during retirement.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Krofft; and brother, Lloyd Krofft.

Survivors include his children, Steve Krofft, Doug Krofft (Victoria Knight), and Patricia Vernon; grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan and Claire Krofft, and Michael and Kaitlin Anderson; and great-grandson, Shawn Turner, Jr.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.