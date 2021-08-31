Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Roger D. Krofft, 94

Roger D. Krofft, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:54 AM

Roger D. Krofft, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.
He was born in Easton, Missouri on October 31, 1926 to Albert and Elizabeth (Slaybaugh) Krofft. Roger married Betty (Pulliam) Krofft on April 24, 1948. She preceded him in death.
He served in the United States Army and upon returning home, went to work for Swift and Company in St. Joseph. He also was employed by Associated Grocers and later Affiliated Foods, from which he retired in 1992.
Roger loved spending time with his children and grandkids. He loved to travel, especially to family vacations visiting many states when the kids were still at home. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, hunting, and gardening. He and Betty also traveled abroad for trips during retirement.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Krofft; and brother, Lloyd Krofft.
Survivors include his children, Steve Krofft, Doug Krofft (Victoria Knight), and Patricia Vernon; grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan and Claire Krofft, and Michael and Kaitlin Anderson; and great-grandson, Shawn Turner, Jr.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories