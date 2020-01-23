Clear
Roger Dale Barker, 62

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Roger Dale Barker, 62, passed away January 20, 2020.
Roger was born in Elmo, Missouri, April 5, 1957 to Kenneth and Helen (Shipley) Barker.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ken Barker, Jr.
Survivors: Wife, Mary Barker; step-daughter, Jaclyn Poynter; 2 granddaughters, Jordyn and Jenna Poynter; brother, Dennis (Gerry) Barker; nephew, Scott (Lori) Barker; niece, Traci (Paul) Grothe and great nieces and nephews, Michael, Caroline, Madeline and Thomas.
Mr. Barker has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

