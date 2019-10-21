Obituary

Roger F. Lewin

1949-2019

Roger F. Lewin, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.

He was born June 18, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Roger married Mary Lee McDonell April 16, 1967. She survives of the home.

He was employed with Farleys Plumbing for many years and later became owner operator of Lewin & McDonell Plumbing.

Roger was a member of the Plumbing Board for the City of St. Joseph.

He had a love for cats, spending time with family and recording family events. Roger was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. He also enjoyed tennis and running and had run in several marathons.

He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Lewin; parents, George and Helen (Grate) Lewin; and brother, Richard Lewin.

Additional survivors include daughter, Shannon Beloate; grandchildren, Clarissa Mallory (Chris), Shane Lewin, Samantha and Paige Beloate, Dalanie Lewin and Dhinver Lewin; great-grandchildren, Lux, Carter, Gage, Aurora and Siruis; siblings, Linda Hathaway, Tom Lewin, Jerry Lewin (Jackie); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ALS Association or J.D.R.F. (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.