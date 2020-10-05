Clear
Roger K. Chafen, 72

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Roger K. Chafen
1947-2020

Roger K. Chafen, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born October 22, 1947 to Finis and Shirley (Kibbey) Chafen in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Roger was a graduate of Central High School class of 1965.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Roger was a successful entrepreneur and owned Chafen Body Works for over 40 years. He enjoyed restoring cars and antique boats.
He loved spending time with his extremely spoiled dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Tammy; brother, Randy Chafen (Gloria) and their daughter, Megan.
Farewell Services will be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wounded Warriors or Wayside Waifs.

