Clear
Roger Kenneth Arnold, 87

Roger Kenneth Arnold is with Jesus. God gave him 87 years on this earth and then called him home on December 31st, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:21 PM

Roger was educated in NY & NJ. He served in the US Army for 3 years. He served his Lord in Christian Broadcasting, National & International Missions and as a Pastor.

He was married to his wife, Celestine, for 63 years and was father to Sheryl Hamilton, Denton, KS, Carlene Powell, Rhodhiss, NC, & Kevin (Patricia), Olney MD.

He was a grandfather to 8 and a great grandfather to 7, brother to Alwynne Conklin, Utah and an Uncle to nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or public service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Troy and/or Midland Ministries of St. Joseph, MO.

In care of Rohde Funeral Home, Troy Kansas.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
