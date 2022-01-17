Roger Kenneth Arnold, 87

Roger Kenneth Arnold is with Jesus. God gave him 87 years on this earth and then called him home on December 31st, 2021.

Roger was educated in NY & NJ. He served in the US Army for 3 years. He served his Lord in Christian Broadcasting, National & International Missions and as a Pastor.

He was married to his wife, Celestine, for 63 years and was father to Sheryl Hamilton, Denton, KS, Carlene Powell, Rhodhiss, NC, & Kevin (Patricia), Olney MD.

He was a grandfather to 8 and a great grandfather to 7, brother to Alwynne Conklin, Utah and an Uncle to nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or public service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Troy and/or Midland Ministries of St. Joseph, MO.

In care of Rohde Funeral Home, Troy Kansas.