Roger's Obituary

Roger L. Wilson, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. He was born February 15, 1934 in DeKalb, MO, son of Laverna and Russell Wilson. He graduated from DeKalb School class of 1951. Roger worked at General Motors.Some of Rogers hobbies included raising goats and tending his bee hives for honey. He adored his dogs, Kacee and Tuffy. He was born and raised in DeKalb area, later moved to Independence, MO with his wife Shirley, where they raised their 5 children. In 2004, he moved to Panama, where he resided until moving back to Missouri in 2015. Roger was preceded in death by father, Russell Wilson, mother, Laverna Wilson, granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Wilson. Survivors include, sister, Carol Jean Golden of NE, daughter, Deborah (Mark) Tady of Mission, KS, daughter, Colette (Bridget) Wilson Barbernitz of Leawood, KS, daughter, Lori Tweedy of Blue Springs, MO, son, Robert L. (Julie) Wilson of Charlotte, NC, son, Samuel L. (Carmen) Wilson of Crane, MO, grandchildren, Eric, Kylie, Taylor, Janie, Austin, Alex, Thomas, Tyler, Ryen, Landen, and Alexa, great-grandchildren, Mason, Jared Jr., Vanessa and great-great-granddaughter, Avalynn.

A Celebration of Rogers life will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the KC Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64145. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.