Roger Lee Von Holzen, 68

Roger Lee Von Holzen, 68, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Mosaic in Maryville.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 12:57 PM

Roger was born on March 12, 1953, in Van Wert, OH, to Warner and Shirley (Lynch) Von Holzen.

The family moved to Marshfield, WI, and he attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. He graduated in 1971 from Columbus High School. He was a high achiever and he had a running record that hold till today.

Roger graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Stephens Point, and taught high school history and computer science for 10 years. Roger received a horticulture degree from Gateway Tech in Kenosha, WI

After obtaining his master’s degree in Computer Studies from NWMSU in 1987, and then taught at Northwest in Computer Science. He received his Doctorate in Instructional Technology from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, in 1993.

Roger has been extensively involved in the various technology initiatives undertaken by the university. Leading to his appointment to the Director of the campus faculty technology center, in the spring of 1999.

He retired in June 30, 2020 from Northwest as an associate professor of computer science.

Roger met Michael Segura on June 1, 1991, and they married on December 25, 2016. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include step-mom, Dorothy Marshield, WI, Scott (Barb) Eau Claire, WI, Jeff (Kris) Ashland, WI, niece, Kinsey (Steven) Stenson, Eau Claire, WI, nephews, Jordan (Anna) Ashland, WI, and Eric (Carol), Ashland, WI, step-brother, Mark (Julie) Stangl, Tomahawk, WI, Andrew Huerta, Victor (Velma) Valdez, David Desecottier, and Nicole and Ashley, Jonathan (Kelly) Huerta, and Michael Andrew.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 AM, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in Roger’s name to Bernie and Katie Myers, 31130 250th, Maryville, MO 64468, to establish a memorial at Mosaic, Maryville, MO.

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
