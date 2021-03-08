Chillicothe, Missouri-Roger Milton Walker, 85, of Chillicothe, passed away, March 1, 2021.

He was born in Rogers, Arkansas on December 6, 1935 to Robert Dean and Helen (Curtis) Walker.

Roger attended Mooresville High School where he met his future wife, Bonnie Dawkins. They graduated in 1953 and married in July of 1954. After working at Boss Glove Factory for a short time, he became a cream tester at Producers Creamery in Chillicothe, Missouri. Later he purchased his own truck and became a milk hauler for 10 years. In 1968 he started his journey as a salesman with Mid-Western Advertising and after a successful 30 years, he opened his own company, Walker’s Advertising and Embroidery. During his time in sales Roger built a large and loyal customer base in Chillicothe and the surrounding area, which he served for over 50 years, and finally retired at the age of 83.

Roger loved to spend time outdoors. Fishing and hunting were a passion for him. He also loved spending time with family and friends. He especially loved to cook outdoors, whether it was burgers and steaks on the grill, a bonfire, a weenie roast, or a fish fry.

In his life he met thousands of people and made thousands of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Helen, brothers Robert Walker, and Harold Walker; sister, June Baker; grandson, Drew Walker; and great grandson, Dylan Walker.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Dawkins) Walker of the home; sons, Rick Walker of Chillicothe, and Terry Walker (Kimberley) of Kansas City; daughters, Mona Cunningham (Bub) of Chillicothe, and Kathy Samm (Alan) of Watertown South Dakota; 11 grandchildren, Daniel Walker, Amber Hughes, Sara McGinnis, Lindsey Walker Ryan, Ashley Terry, Jackie Walker Hudson, Steven Walker, Taylor Perez, Tyler Cunningham, Ryan McNally and Laura Yost; 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service: 12:30 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Visitation: 11:00 AM-12:30 PM, prior to the service. Services can be viewed live online at https://www.facebook.com/ChilliCBC

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.