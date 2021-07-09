Clear
Roger O'Banion, 70

Roger O'Banion 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:05 AM

Roger O'Banion 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home. He was born January 28, 1951 in Garden City, MO, son of Velma and Oren "Buddy" O'Banion. He graduated from South Nodaway High School, and he served in the U.S. Air Force. Roger was preceded in death by son, Preston "Pete" O'Banion, his parents, and sisters, Dorothy Williams and Rosie Adams. Survivors include: children, Heather O'Banion of Utah, Luke O'Banion, Trever O'Banion, Travis O'Banion, and Bridget O'Banion, all of St. Joseph.
Mr. O'Banion has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Keith Tercell officiating.

Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
