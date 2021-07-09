Roger O'Banion 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home. He was born January 28, 1951 in Garden City, MO, son of Velma and Oren "Buddy" O'Banion. He graduated from South Nodaway High School, and he served in the U.S. Air Force. Roger was preceded in death by son, Preston "Pete" O'Banion, his parents, and sisters, Dorothy Williams and Rosie Adams. Survivors include: children, Heather O'Banion of Utah, Luke O'Banion, Trever O'Banion, Travis O'Banion, and Bridget O'Banion, all of St. Joseph.
Mr. O'Banion has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Keith Tercell officiating.
