Roger T. Patterson, 73, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021.
He was born May 20, 1947 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Frank and Lethia (McDaniels) Patterson.
Roger married Marsha Bush February 14, 1979.
He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Roger was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed working on cb radios and tinkering with anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Alice; granddaughter, Tabitha Patterson, sister, Evelyn Masiak; brother, Dave Patterson; and sister, Terry Dembek.
Survivors include wife, Marsha; children, Roger L. Patterson (Sherri), James L. Patterson (Jena), Frank E. Patterson (Nicky), Richard T. Patterson (Carolyn), Steven C. Bush, Lori L. Kottman (Johnny), Kimberly L. Griffin (Robert), Amanda C. Davisson (Andrew); 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Shearon, Sandy Patterson, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
