Roger Wayne Gray 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mosaic Lifecare hospital. He was born May 15, 1967 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Louise and Gerald Gray. He graduated from Benton High School was an owner and operator of Gray Heating and Cooling. He enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and goats, in his southside backyard. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Buddy and Larry Gray. Survivors include, sons, Robert Staggs (Frankie Stout), and Glenn Gray, brother, Gary (Sharon) Gray of Springfield, MO, and 3 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Roger W Gray memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online obituary page. Online condolence, obituary and funeral fund: at www.ruppfuneral.com.