Roger Wayne Gray, 53

Service: Monday, October 5th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Roger Wayne Gray 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mosaic Lifecare hospital. He was born May 15, 1967 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Louise and Gerald Gray. He graduated from Benton High School was an owner and operator of Gray Heating and Cooling. He enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and goats, in his southside backyard. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Buddy and Larry Gray. Survivors include, sons, Robert Staggs (Frankie Stout), and Glenn Gray, brother, Gary (Sharon) Gray of Springfield, MO, and 3 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Roger W Gray memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online obituary page. Online condolence, obituary and funeral fund: at www.ruppfuneral.com.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
